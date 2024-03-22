A startling event was caught on camera in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a 35-year-old man suddenly fell and died instantly. The video of this tragic incident has rapidly spread online. The viral video shows the man walking along the road before he suddenly collapses and dies. What’s even more disturbing is the indifference of the bystanders, who failed to assist him and carried on with their activities. Sudden Death in Firozabad: Class 2 Student Collapses While Playing Inside School Premises, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Muzaffarnagar

UP : जिला फिरोजाबाद में 35 साल के सुनील शर्मा अचानक जमीन पर गिरे और मौत हो गई। बाकी पब्लिक का क्या है, वो तमाशा देखने के लिए बनी है। pic.twitter.com/JcrS43fBKk — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)