Sundarlal Bahuguna Death: PM Narendra Modi Calls Chipko Movement Leader's Demise 'Monumental Loss' for India

Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2021

