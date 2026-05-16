INDIA

Sikkim Statehood Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on State’s 50th Golden Jubilee

Narendra Modi greeted the people of Sikkim on its 50th Statehood Day, praising the state’s contribution to India’s development. In a post on X, he recalled his recent visit during the golden jubilee celebrations and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to supporting Sikkim’s continued growth and prosperity.

Published: May 16, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Sikkim Statehood Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on State’s 50th Golden Jubilee
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the state’s 50th Statehood Day, observed on 16 May 2026. In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi highlighted Sikkim’s valuable contribution to India’s development and wished its residents good health and prosperity. He recalled his recent visit to the state for the golden jubilee celebrations, describing the warmth and affection he received as memorable. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the Central Government will continue to support Sikkim’s growth trajectory in the coming years. Sikkim became India’s 22nd state on 16 May 1975. The message has received positive responses from across the country, with many appreciating the focus on the northeastern state’s progress and development. PM Narendra Modi in Netherlands: Prime Minister To Hold Bilateral Talks With Dutch PM Rob Jetten, Meet King Willem-Alexander Today.

PM Narendra Modi Greets on Sikkim Statehood Day 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

India 22nd State Narendra Modi northeast India PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sikkim