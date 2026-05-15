Etah Viral Video: Elderly Woman Fights Back Robbers Bravely in Uttar Pradesh, Refuses To Let Go of Her Purse

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In a robbery attempt in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, an elderly woman showed remarkable courage when she was allegedly attacked by miscreants but refused to let go of her purse. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and is now widely circulating on social media. The video shows her being hurled into a filthy sewer line, slammed and tossed across the ground repeatedly, and mercilessly stomped on, yet she refuses to let go of her purse. Despite the assault, her resistance is said to have forced the attackers to flee. Meanwhile, the Etah Police has taken cognisance of the viral video and registered a case against the attackers. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Ghaziabad: Theft Bid Goes Wrong As Thief Gets Trapped in Clinic Shutter in Uttar Pradesh, Rescued After Hours-Long Ordeal (Watch Video).

Elderly Woman Fights Back Robbers Bravely in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

In UP's Etah, an elderly woman was brutally attacked - hurled into a filthy sewer line, slammed and tossed across the ground again and again, mercilessly stomped on. Yet through it all, she refused to let go of her purse. Defeated by the sheer bravery, attackers finally gave up. pic.twitter.com/V2Eg0lbX84 — Piyush Rai (@PiyushRaiUP65) May 15, 2026

दिनांक 06/07.05.26 की रात्रि में थाना जैथरा क्षेत्रांतर्गत दो अज्ञात बाइक सवार व्यक्तियों द्वारा एक महिला से बैग छीनने का प्रयास किया गया था, प्रकरण में अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है। इस संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी अलीगंज श्री राजेश सिंह द्वारा दी गई बाइट।… pic.twitter.com/xdurdkoVjm — Etah Police (@Etahpolice) May 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Etah Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).