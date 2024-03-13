The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 13, has agreed to list for hearing on March 15 the pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023. The Act, which has sparked controversy, removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel of Election Commissioners. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two Election Commissioners Likely To Be Appointed by Selection Committee Headed by PM Narendra Modi by March 15 Ahead of General Polls, Say Sources.

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging Election Commissioners Act

Supreme Court agrees to list for hearing on March 15 the pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, which dropped the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel of Election Commissioners.

