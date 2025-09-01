The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking the option of ethanol-free petrol while upholding the Union Government’s E20 petrol policy on Monday, September 1. The petition argued that vehicles manufactured before April 2023 are incompatible with E20 and face reduced fuel efficiency, engine corrosion, and higher repair costs, alleging a violation of consumer rights. Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the petitioner, highlighted concerns from a 2021 NITI Aayog report about the lack of availability of E0 or E10 petrol. Attorney General R Venkataramani opposed the plea, stating the policy benefits sugarcane farmers and saves foreign exchange, questioning external influence on India’s fuel policy. After hearing the submissions, the bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran rejected the plea. Is Ethanol Blending in Petrol Harming Your Car Mileage and Engine Life? Petroleum Ministry Issues Detailed Rebuttal to Concerns Over E20 Petrol, Acknowledges ‘Marginal Decrease in Mileage’.

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL, Upholds E20 Petrol Policy

