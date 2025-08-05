Mumbai, August 5: Amid rising concerns over the impact of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) on vehicle performance, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a detailed clarification on X, formerly Twitter, saying that such fears are largely baseless and not backed by scientific evidence. While the Petroleum Ministry acknowledged a marginal drop in mileage, it strongly asserted that E20 does not harm engine life or vehicle performance, even in older, legacy vehicles.

In a post on X, the Ministry responded to recent media reports raising questions about E20’s compatibility with older vehicles and its impact on user experience. It noted that both domestic and international studies have shown no significant differences in power, torque, fuel consumption, or wear and tear when using E20 fuel. Extensive testing was conducted on carbureted and fuel-injected vehicles over 100,000 km, with no adverse effects recorded. Is Ethanol-Blended Petrol Hurting Your Car? Netizens Claim Reduced Car Mileage, Express Concerns for Engine Longevity As Oil Companies Selling E20 Petrol.

Petroleum Ministry Issues Detailed Rebuttal to Concerns Over E20 Petrol

📑Some articles/ reports in the media have raised concerns about the potential negative impact of 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol, particularly with regard to older vehicles and customer experience. These concerns, however, are largely unfounded and not supported by… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) August 4, 2025

Legacy Vehicles Using E20 Petrol Show No Significant Variations, Performance Issue, Says Ministry

The ministry attributed the independent studies done by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), and Indian Oil Corporation (R&D) that confirmed the legacy vehicles operating on E20 showed no significant variations, performance issues or abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20.

Petroleum Ministry Acknowledges ‘Marginal Decrease in Mileage’

However, the Ministry did acknowledge that ethanol has a lower energy density than petrol, which can result in a mileage drop of 1–2% in four-wheelers designed for E10 but calibrated for E20, and around 3–6% in other vehicles. This slight reduction, it added, can be mitigated through improved engine calibration and the use of E20-compliant materials, an approach already adopted by major automakers. ‘Unjustified and Unreasonable’: India Slams US, EU’s ‘Double Standards’ on Russian Oil Imports, Highlights Their Own Trade With Russia.

On long-term use, the Ministry advised that older vehicles may require replacement of rubber parts or gaskets after 20,000-30,000 km, a low-cost maintenance step easily done during regular servicing.

Environmental and Economic Benefits

The Ministry also underlined ethanol’s environmental and economic benefits, including a 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from sugarcane-based ethanol, as per a NITI Aayog study. Furthermore, India’s ethanol programme now sources fuel from sugarcane, maize, surplus rice, and agricultural waste, promoting energy security and rural incomes.

Crucially, ethanol's higher octane rating (~108.5) compared to petrol (~84.4) improves combustion and ride quality in modern high-compression engines. "Ethanol blending is a forward-looking, scientifically supported, and environmentally responsible measure that brings multi-dimensional benefits to the nation," the ministry concluded.

