In a first, the Supreme Court on Tuesday began live-streaming its constitution bench proceedings. The development comes four years after the top court had accepted in principle the idea of live streaming cases of public importance. On Tuesday, the Constitution benches of the Supreme Court are hearing three petitions – on the constitutional validity of the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections, petitions filed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, and the challenge to the validity of the All-India Bar Examination.

Watch Live Streaming of the Proceedings:

