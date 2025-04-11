A violent incident at Surat’s Sardar Market on April 6 has sparked widespread outrage after a mother and her minor daughter were brutally assaulted by security guards. The family had entered the wholesale market to collect discarded vegetables, when guards confronted and attacked them by pulling their hair and kicking them on their stomach, accusing them of theft. The disturbing incident was caught on video and quickly went viral, drawing public fury. Reports indicate that local vendors, who resell leftover produce to small eateries, allegedly instructed the guards to prevent others from collecting discarded vegetables. Following massive backlash, the two guards—Anil Tiwari and Adityasingh Rajeshsingh—were arrested. Authorities also booked the woman’s husband, who reportedly retaliated during the altercation. Surat Shocker: Arrested for ‘Raping’ Minor Daughter, Diamond Artisan Dies by Suicide in Police Station’s Washroom in Gujarat.

Mother-Daughter Duo Assaulted in Surat (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)