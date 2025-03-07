A 17-year-old boy in Surat, Gujarat, was slapped by a police officer after accidentally riding his bicycle into a road where preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy rehearsal were underway. The incident occurred at Ratan Chowk on Thursday. A video of the altercation surfaced online, drawing widespread criticism. The footage shows the teenager cycling near the convoy when the officer, identified as Sub-Inspector B. Gadhvi, pulls his hair and slaps him. Following backlash, Gadhvi was transferred from Surat to Morbi, and his annual salary increment was halted. The Surat police were conducting the security drill ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled public meeting in Limbayat on Friday. Surat: Man Breaks Into Tears As Narendra Modi Signs Autograph on His Painting of PM With His Mother, Video Goes Viral.

Teen Slapped by Cop for Entering PM Narendra Modi’s Convoy Rehearsal

@GujaratPolice @CMOGuj @AmitShahOffice @AmitShah The boy just innocently sneaked into the rehearsal of PM Modi's convoy How fair is it to pull the boy's hair and push him publicly in such a disrespectful way The official is a senior police man having violent mindset pic.twitter.com/DdUM8ZOH93 — Aditya's Chauhan (@adi_chauhan1) March 7, 2025

