A heartwarming incident recently captured in a viral video showcases high sentiment. In the video, a man can be seen receiving a signature from PM Modi, on his painting of Modi and his mother, and his emotional reaction highlights the profound impact the Prime Minister has on his followers. The moment, filled with gratitude and joy, goes viral as he breaks into tears. The video was captured during the launch of the PM Narendra Modi Launches Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, Distributes Benefits to 2 Lakh Eligible Beneficiaries Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (Watch Video).

Man Breaks Down in Tears as PM Narendra Modi Gives Autograph Video Goes Viral

PM Modi is not just a leader but an emotion for many. Feel the heartfelt gesture of a man in this video as he receives a signature from the PM himself.🔽 pic.twitter.com/UTmfrJrKs7 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 7, 2025

