A shocking incident from Surendranagar’s Patdi Government Hospital has surfaced, showing disturbing police brutality. After a patient reportedly died due to the absence of a doctor, grieving relatives began protesting at the hospital. Instead of offering support or addressing the issue, police personnel—including the PI and ASI—responded with shocking violence. A viral video shows officers slapping, kicking, and dragging the deceased patient’s relative near the body, treating the mourning family like criminals. The brutal assault has sparked outrage across Gujarat, raising serious questions about police conduct and healthcare negligence. Demands for strict action against the responsible officers and hospital authorities are growing louder as the video continues to circulate on social media. Varanasi: Cop Caught Brutally Thrashing Student, Dragging Him by Hair Inside Station in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Cops Thrash Man in Gujarat

Gujarat police rain slaps on man during the latter's angry outburst following death of a relative due to alleged medical negligence at a government-run hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZCdKV4Ew7J — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 4, 2025

