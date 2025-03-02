A shocking video from Varanasi's Sankatmochan Police Station shows Inspector Naveen Chaturvedi brutally beating a student with a stick and dragging him by his hair. The incident occurred after a fight between two student groups last week, leading to the detention of three students. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the inspector using a stick to strike the student while pulling him around by his hair. In response, the Varanasi police swiftly suspended the officer and announced that departmental action would be taken. Varanasi: Fired From Job Over Negligence, IDFC Bank Employee Sets Himself on Fire in UP; Video Surfaces.

Varanasi Cop Caught Beating Student, Suspended

दोषी पाये जाने पर उक्त चौकी इंचार्ज को निलंबित कर विभागीय कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए । — DCP Kashi (@VnsDcp) March 2, 2025

