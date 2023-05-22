The Mumbai police on Monday said that on Sunday night, the police control room received another suspicious call. The caller, who called the Mumbai police control room said that he is from Rajasthan. During the call, the caller claimed that he has been receiving multiple calls wherein he is being given information about the 26/11 Mumbai attack. The caller informed the control room that he disconnected the call after that. Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack Eyewitness Says ‘Will Be Happy if Tahawwur Rana Gets Death Sentence’.

Caller Claims Receiving Information About 26/11 Mumbai Attack

Another suspicious call was received in the Mumbai Police control room on Sunday night. The caller said that he is from Rajasthan & claimed that he is getting multiple calls wherein he is given information about 26/11 Mumbai attack. He disconnected the call after that: Mumbai… — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)