A 17-year-old student hanged herself at her home in Ayyampatti village near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, as reported by news agency ANI. "We are investigating and have registered a case in this regard," said Virudhunagar district SP to ANI. This is the fourth such instance in the state this month. Earlier on Monday, a Class XII student hanged herself to death in the hostel of a government-aided school at Kilacheri in the Thiruvallur district.

