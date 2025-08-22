A shocking incident in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, has raised alarm over EV safety after a Tata Harrier EV allegedly ran over its owner on August 14, 2025. CCTV footage shows the SUV rolling backwards down a slope with its door open before the man could fully step inside. Attempting to stop the vehicle, he was dragged out, suffered a severe head injury, and his legs were crushed. Bystanders narrowly saved him from being hit again. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors allegedly declared him dead. The victim’s family, still in shock, has not lodged a complaint, though reports suggest the car had shown earlier software issues. Tata Motors, in an official statement, expressed condolences and said preliminary video observations point to the motor not being engaged when the SUV rolled. The case has ignited online debate over semi-autonomous driving features and their risks in Indian conditions. Accident Caught on Camera in Patna: 3 Youths Suffer Serious Injuries After Their Speeding Bike Collides With Truck in Bikram Area, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Tamil Nadu Man Allegedly Dies After Harrier EV Runs Over Him in Avinashi

Location: Avinashi A simple mistake cost the life of the person. Call it fate? No 👎 It's negligence 😕 Cars weigh more than a ton and it's enough to cause injuries even at the slowest speed. How to avoid? 👍 Turn the wheels appropriately to prevent rolling into the road 👍… pic.twitter.com/OIEwbEZ6dV — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) August 19, 2025

On 14th August 2025, a tragic incident occurred in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, involving a newly delivered Tata Harrier EV. According to CCTV footage, the vehicle was reportedly in Summon mode when a person attempting to board was dragged, resulting in a severe head injury.… pic.twitter.com/s5VIDfK4zb — Prateek Singh (@Prateek34381357) August 21, 2025

