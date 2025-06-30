In a shocking incident in Bihar, a speeding bike collided with a moving truck in Patna recently. A video of the accident going viral on social media shows three youths on a speeding bike colliding with a moving truck in Patna's Bikram area. It is reported that the three youths sustained serious injuries in the accident. After the accident, the victims were hospitalised. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case using the CCTV footage for legal action. Patna Shocker: Ex-Boyfriend Threatens Girl With Pistol During Fight on Marine Drive, Video Goes Viral.

Bike-Truck Collision Caught on Camera in Patna (Trigger Warning)

Patna, Bihar: In Patna’s Bikram area, three youths on a speeding bike collided with a moving truck, sustaining serious injuries. The accident was caught on CCTV. Victims were hospitalized, and police are investigating the case using the footage for legal action pic.twitter.com/wXrBuYQrJB — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2025

