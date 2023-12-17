The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over Tamil Nadu during the next 2-3 days. As per IMD, Isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over some districts of Tamil Nadu till December 19. On 17 December, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Karaikal area while heavy rain at one or two places over Villupuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Preambular, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Theni, Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On 18 December, the weather department has predicted heavy rain at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram districts. After which, from 19-22 December, light to moderate rain at a few places over South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal has been predicted. Cyclone Michaung Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall As Cyclonic Storm Approaches Coast.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast and Update

Chennai MeT Department issues light to moderate rain at many places over South Tamilnadu & at a few places over North Tamilnadu; and Puducherry & Karaikal areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur at one or two… pic.twitter.com/Yyf1iy1qXW — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

