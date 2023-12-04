Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms has lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai city. The heavy downpour since the night of Sunday, December 3, has led to the uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several parts of Chennai. Various areas in Chennai received torrential downpours as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast. Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on December 5 in coastal Andhra. The cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and will likely cross the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh around December 4. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' over the same region. Cyclone Michaung to Land in Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall in Chennai Causes Massive Waterlogging in Several Parts of City (Watch Videos).

Cyclone Michaung Live Tracker Map on Windy

