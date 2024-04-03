A fire broke out in a phenyl manufacturing unit located in RTC Colony, within the Malkajgiri police station limits in Telangana, on night on April 2. The incident triggered panic in the area as fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The fire was successfully extinguished, and it was confirmed that there were no casualties in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Hanamkonda Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Private Hotel’s Kitchen in Telangana, Video Surfaces.

Telangana Fire

#WATCH | Telangana | A fire broke out in a phenyl manufacturing unit in RTC Colony, Malkajgiri police station limits last night. Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no causalities in the incident. pic.twitter.com/2YYe7UYxao — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)