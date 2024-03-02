A significant fire incident occurred in a private hotel’s kitchen in Hanamkonda, Telangana. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently unknown. Emergency services have been alerted, and further updates are awaited. Mira Bhayandar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Slums of Azad Nagar Area, Video Shows Raging Flames and Thick Smoke.

Telangana Fire

#WATCH | Telangana: A massive fire broke out in a private hotel's kitchen in Hanamkonda. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Osy6NpXI2j — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

