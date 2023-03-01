In yet another incident, a man died after he suffered a heart attack while playing badminton at a stadium in Hyderabad's Lalapet on Tuesday evening. The man was playing when he suddenly collapsed on the floor, gasping for breath. In the video, The deceased was identified as Shyam Yadav (38). Cricketer Dies in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

Man Dies of Heart Attack:

