Telangana MLC Election Results 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates BJP for Victory in Polls, Says ‘Proud of Our Party Karyakartas’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for their victory in the Telangana Legislative Council elections. In a setback for Congress, BJP secured two out of three MLC seats. Thanking Telangana voters, PM Modi wrote, “I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with phenomenal support. Proud of our Party Karyakartas for their dedication.” The victory marks a significant boost for BJP in the state. The Prime Minister praised party workers for their commitment, highlighting their grassroots efforts in securing electoral success. Telangana MLC Election Result 2025: Setback for Congress As BJP’s Chinnamail Anji Reddy Wins From Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Seat.

Telangana MLC Election Results 2025

I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates. I am very proud of our Party Karyakartas who are working among the people with great diligence.@MalkaKomaraiah… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2025

