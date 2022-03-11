The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced time table for the term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Term-II examinations for the standard 10th and 12th to begin from April 26, 2022. Timings for the practical exams will be from 10:30 am. For more details check here.

Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held from April 26, 2022. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. Further details available on the official website: CBSE pic.twitter.com/x51FrkN9CL — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)