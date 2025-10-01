In Bulandshahr, a daring theft was captured on CCTV at Pandit Jewellers on DM Colony Road. On the evening of September 26, 2025, a woman and a man posed as customers to view gold sets. According to shop owner Gaurav Goud, while examining the jewelry, the woman cleverly hid a gold necklace weighing 57.430 grams, valued at over INR 6 lakh, in her saree. Claiming they were not interested, the duo left the showroom, escaping with the stolen item. The theft was noticed when the staff weighed the remaining jewelry. The CCTV footage clearly shows the woman committing the act. The City Police, led by CO Rijul Kumar, have registered a case and are working to identify the culprits. The footage has been handed over to authorities, and a swift investigation is underway to recover the stolen gold. Jewellery Theft by ‘Real-Life Bunty and Babli’ in Lucknow: 2 Thieves Chase Couple, Steal Diamond Ring Worth INR 75,000 From Scooter Dicky (Watch Video).

Woman Steals Gold Necklace Worth INR 6 Lakh in UP

Police Launch Probe

उक्त सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली नगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) September 30, 2025

