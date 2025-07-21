A couple dubbed Lucknow's "real-life Bunty and Babli" is on the run after stealing a diamond ring worth INR 75,000 from a scooter's storage in Manaknagar. The duo had reportedly followed the victim, Shanu, and his wife from a jeweller’s shop after he bought the ring on July 16. As the couple stepped into a departmental store around 8:30 PM, the thieves slashed open the scooter's dicky and vanished with the ring within minutes. CCTV video shows the man sitting on the scooter while the woman keeps watch, and then both casually walking away with the stolen ring. A case has been registered at Manaknagar police station, and further investigation is underway. Theft Caught on Camera in Lucknow: Thief Steals Offering Box From Ram Janki Temple; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

प्रकरण में थाना मानकनगर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है अग्रिम विधिक कार्रवाई प्रचलित है — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) July 20, 2025

