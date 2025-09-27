A dramatic theft was captured on CCTV at Ganesh Jewellers, located in Chaman Ganj, Sipri Bazaar, Jhansi. A man wearing black sunglasses and a woman carrying a luxury purse entered the shop on Thursday under the pretext of buying a men’s ring. Shop owner Harshit Agrawal displayed 12 gold rings, but while the man distracted him with questions, the woman discreetly slipped one worth inr 50,000 into her hand. The duo pretended to be unsatisfied, asked for a 5-gram design, and quickly left within 77 seconds. On counting later, the jeweller noticed one missing ring. CCTV confirmed the theft, but despite searching nearby on bike, no trace of the suspects was found. Police confirmed investigation is underway after reviewing footage. Cashew Theft Caught on Camera in Kasganj: Woman in Saree Steals Box of Dry Fruit From General Store in UP; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Couple Steals INR 50,000 Ring from Jhansi Jewellery Shop

प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना स्थानीय पर किसी प्रकार की सूचना प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। घटना के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस द्वारा सीसीटीवी फुटेज के अवलोकन सहित जाँच की जा रही है। मौके पर पूर्णतः शांति है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) September 27, 2025

