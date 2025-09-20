A woman was caught on camera stealing a box of cashews from a general store in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, on September 16. The CCTV video shows the woman, dressed in a saree and covering her face with a veil, waiting outside the shop before the shopkeeper turns to fetch her items. Seizing the moment, she discreetly picks up the cashew box from the counter and slips it into her bag. She then resumes normal behaviour as the shopkeeper returns with plastic covers and hands them to her. Bike Theft Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: Thief Steals Motorcycle in Just 22 Seconds Outside Home in Nehru Nagar; Video Surfaces.

Woman in Saree Steals Cashew in UP

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला कासगंज में एक महिला दुकान पर आई और काजू से भरा डब्बा चुराकर ले गई !! pic.twitter.com/Izx65QA8D7 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

