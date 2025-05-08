Recently, the Supreme Court quashed a case filed by a woman who accused her husband and his family members of misleading her into marrying him. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandra observed that even though the woman claimed that her husband lied about being an eye surgeon and having a skin disease, there was nothing to show that she was deceived. The apex court further noted that WhatsApp chats between the woman and her husband revealed that there was no effort on his part to disguise or befool her about his skin disease or regarding his qualifications. "From all reasonable assumptions as well as the documents which have been placed before us, it is clear that the complainant had full knowledge that the appellant was suffering from skin disease and he was not an Eye Surgeon but an Optometrist," the court said. The top court, therefore, quashed the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the woman. 'A Few Taunts Here and There Is a Part of Everyday Life', Says Supreme Court While Quashing Section 498A IPC Case Against Woman's Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law.

Complainant Had Full Knowledge That the Appellant Was Suffering From Skin Disease, Says Supreme Court

Supreme Court quashes FIR by woman who alleged husband lied about his job to marry her The woman had claimed that her husband pretended to be an eye surgeon but turned out to be an optometrist. Read more: https://t.co/nQFv2d5A0r pic.twitter.com/CYu3WjHFgX — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 7, 2025

