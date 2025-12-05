In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a newlywed couple were forced to attend their own reception virtually. Wondery why? All thanks to the widespread IndiGo flight cancellations, which prevented the newlywed techie couple from travelling to Hubbali, where their reception was held. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The couple were identified as Medha Kshirsagar, a resident of Hubballi and Sangama Das of Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The two are said to be software engineers and are working in Bengaluru. Their wedding reception was scheduled to be held at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi. Multiple videos surfaced online show Medha Kshirsagar and Sangama Das attending their own wedding reception via video conferencing. In the video, the newlywed couple is seen fully dressed for the reception as they attend their own event through video conferencing in Bhubaneswar. It is reported that the couple had booked tickets from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and onwards to Hubballi for December 2, but were left stranded after their flights were repeatedly delayed from 9 AM on Tuesday, December 2, until early morning the next day, December 3. The flight was eventually cancelled on December 3. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 104 IndiGo Flights Cancelled in Mumbai, 225 in Delhi As Airline Seeks FDTL Exemption From DGCA.

Newly Wed Techie Couple Attend Their Wedding Reception Online After IndiGo Flight Cancelled

A newly wed techie couple forced to attend their own reception online after their Indigo flights from Bhubaneswar-Hubbali were cancelled. The bride’s parents having already invited relatives decided to broadcast their live feed on a big screen. #IndigoDelay #FlightCancellations pic.twitter.com/jO7lTgm8lZ — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) December 5, 2025

Video of Newly Wed Couple Attending Reception Online Goes Viral

IndiGo Flight (#indigoflights) Cancellation Forces Bride-Groom To Attend Their Wedding Reception (#WeddingReception) Online The #Newlywed Techie Couple Medha Ksheera Sagar from #Hubballi and Sangama Das from #Bhubaneswar had booked a flight from Bhubaneswar to Hubballi via… pic.twitter.com/LI2wXFNsYg — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Deepak Bopanna), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

