Reacting to Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's Rashtrapatni remark against President Droupadi Murmu, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that this is an insult to the tribal people of the country & the President of India. "He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him," Joshi said.

