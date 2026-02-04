A sharp exchange of words was seen between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his former aide and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu in Parliament premises on Wednesday, February 4. Rahul Gandhi referred to Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a “traitor” while he was passing by Congress MPs protesting near the Makar Dwar in Parliament, remarking, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face,” and adding, “Hello brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress),” as he extended his hand. Bittu refused the handshake and hit back sharply, calling Gandhi a “desh ke dushman” (enemy of the nation), after which the two briefly exchanged heated words before moving on. 'This Is a Blot on Our Democracy': Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Alleging Denial of Right to Speak.

Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Singh Bittu in Exchange of Words

Rahul Gandhi Calls Ravneet Singh Bittu 'Traitor Friend', He Counters

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)