A video from the Parliament House has gone viral after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suffered a minor stumble on the steps of the building on Wednesday, February 4. In the video, Shashi Tharoor was seen losing his balance while walking down the stairs, nearly falling before regaining his balance. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was standing nearby, immediately rushed to assist Tharoor and ensure he was unhurt. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. ‘All Is Good, We Are on the Same Page’: Shashi Tharoor Signals Truce With Congress After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.

Shashi Tharoor Trips on Parliament Stairs, Akhilesh Yadav Helps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)