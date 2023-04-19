Apple CEO met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today and asserted that he shared PM Modi's vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future. After meeting PM, Cook met Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Electronics and MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar. During the meeting, Minister Vaishnaw gifted the cook a replica version of Vande Bharat Express. Tim Cook Meets PM Narendra Modi: Apple CEO Shares Handshake Photo From His Meeting With Indian Prime Minister.

Apple CEO Meets Ashwini Vaishnaw:

Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship. pic.twitter.com/L7KVPjq8fk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 19, 2023

Tim Cook With Rajeev Chandrasekhar:

It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey. We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy and job… pic.twitter.com/CHrvlO4Aan — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) April 19, 2023

