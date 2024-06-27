A timely CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) by a doctor saved the life of a two-year-old girl who collapsed due to sudden illness at the Taj Mahal. The toddler from Karnataka's Belagavi was visiting the Taj Mahal with her parents when she suddenly fell ill on Monday. The toddler then stopped moving after a while. Following this, the CISF jawan quickly moved her to a dispensary where a doctor performed CPR, reviving her. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Miraculous Save! Doctors at Kanpur Help Preterm Baby Born Without Enough Oxygen Survive.

Timely CPR Saves Toddler's Life

