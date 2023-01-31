A DMK functionary, identified as T Manickam was arrested for allegedly abusing a Dalit man in Salem Kanthampatti. Manickam was seen abusing a youth for entering the village temple in a viral video. He was booked under the Prevention of Atrocities against the SC/ST Act. Gurugram Shocker: Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed by Four for Rs 3,000 at Ghoshgarh Village, Dies During Treatment.

DMK Leader T Manickam Arrested for Abusing Dalit Man:

TN | DMK functionary T Manickam who allegedly abused a Dalit man for entering a village temple in Salem Kanthampatti has been arrested by the police. He has been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities against the SC/ST Act: Salem Police officials — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

