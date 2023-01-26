Gurugram, January 26: A 33-year-old Dalit man, who was brutally trashed by four men at Ghoshgarh village in Gurugram for a sum of Rs 3,000, died during treatment, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim, Inder Kumar, ran a grocery shop from his house in the village. The four accused reportedly beat Kumar with sticks on Tuesday, and left him outside his house. He died during treatment on Wednesday night. UP Shocker: Dalit Man Beaten to Death for Stealing Guava in Manena Village; Accused Held.

The deceased's father, Deepchand, told the police that four days ago, a person named Sagar Yadav from the same village had given Kumar Rs 19,000 to pay his electricity bill. However, Kumar spent Rs 3,000 out of it and failed to pay the bill. On Monday, Yadav came to their house and took the remaining Rs 16,000 and gave Kumar an ultimatum to return the remaining amount at the earliest.

It is alleged that Yadav had called the victim on Tuesday evening, and after about an hour, he along with three others left Kumar outside his in an injured state. The victim reportedly disclosed the names of Yadav, Azad, Mukesh and Hitesh, all from the same village, to his father, alleging that they beat him with sticks. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Man Beaten to Death by 'Upper-Caste' Men Over Land Dispute.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital in Pataudi for treatment, from where he was shifted to the Gurugram General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday evening.

"The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy. The accused are absconding, but a police team is conducting raids to arrest them," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the four accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act at Bilaspur police station.

