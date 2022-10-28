Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the party has written to CM Arvind Kejriwal demanding that Chhath Puja be a dry day. He further said that there should be no problem in declaring Chhath Puja a dry day since this will maintain the sanctity of National Capital and the Festival. Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot Reviews Chhath Preparations at Hathi Ghat

