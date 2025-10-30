In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his sister over a money dispute. The unfortunate incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, in the Naya village under the Gorakhnath police station area. It is reported that the man killed his sister to save INR 5 lakh rupees from being spent on her wedding. The victim was later identified as Neelam. It is learnt that the accused first strangled his sister to death, then broke her hands and feet. Later, he stuffed her body into a sack, loaded it onto a bike, and dumped it about 70 kilometres away in the Kushinagar district. After the incident came to light, cops recovered the body based on the accused's directions. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Ram Ashish Nishad's father, Chinku Nishad, had received INR 5 lakh as compensation under the four-lane project. The accused had demanded a share of INR 5 lakh, but his father wanted to spend the money on his daughter's wedding. This enraged Nishad, who went home and killed his sister on October 27. It is reported that the rest of the family members had gone out for Chhath Puja when the accused killed his sister. The accused has been arrested. Gorakhpur Shocker: Newlywed Woman Killed by Husband After Brother-in-Law’s Praise for Her Cooking Fuels Suspicion of Affair.

Man Kills Sister in Uttar Pradesh To Save INR 5 Lakh From Being Spent on Her Wedding

5 लाख की रकम बचाने को सगा भाई बन गया दरिंदा.. गला घोंटकर मारा.. हाथ- पैर तोड़े.. लाश को बोरी मे पैक किया.. फिर 70 KM दूर बाइक से लाश फेंक आया भाई UP के जिला गोरखपुर मे गोरखनाथ थाना क्षेत्र के नया गांव में 5 लाख की रकम बचाने को एक युवक ने अपनी सगी बहन नीलम की बेरहमी से हत्या कर… pic.twitter.com/jJux4QAVRF — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) October 30, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

