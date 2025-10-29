A heartwarming moment was witnessed as the India national cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's mother was seen praying for injured Shreyas Iyer. In Instagram stories posted by Dinal Yadav (sister of Suryakumar Yadav), her mother was seen urging everyone to pray for the fast and steady recovery of Shreyas Iyer. The lady also prayed for Shreyas Iyer while taking a dip in a waterbody, performing the ritual of Chhath Puja. As per a BCCI statement, "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding". This injury happened during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025. The player was also in the ICU for some time. However, now Iyer is showing significant improvement. Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Indian Cricketer in ‘Stable’ Condition, Continues to Be Under Observation, Informs BCCI in Fresh Statement.

Prays for Shreyas Iyer’s Fast Recovery:

Suryakumar Yadav's Mother praying for Shreyas Iyer's Recovery during Chhath puja So Heartwarming to See❣️ Surya's Sister Shared this video on insta pic.twitter.com/n3Ddq59xXW — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) October 29, 2025

