Bree Steele, an Australian podcaster and content creator, recently expressed her amusement over how Indians go the extra mile to ensure tourists feel comfortable in the country. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle on Wednesday (October 29), she praised Uber drivers in India, calling them “next-level icons.” In the video, she narrated an incident that happened during the Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai, where a drive that usually takes 15 minutes took nearly two hours due to floods and heavy traffic. She revealed how her driver got out of the car to get her a water bottle when she was exhausted waiting in the jam. Rae added that he didn’t let them pay for it. An hour later, he again stepped out and returned with some spicy snacks and cold drinks. She concluded by saying, “Why do all my best stories in India involve an Uber driver?” Australian Podcaster Bree Steele’s Experience During Mumbai Monsoon Goes Viral, Calls Indians ‘Toughest and Chillest’ After Uber Driver Navigates and Drives Through Flooded Street.

Bree Steele’s Experience With Uber Driver in India – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bree Steele | Podcast producer & host (@breesteele.mp3)

