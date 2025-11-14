Chaos broke out near Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru on the bridge leading to Swami Vivekananda Metro Station after a woman riding a scooter on the wrong side collided with an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. A video from the spot shows her creating a ruckus immediately after the minor crash, which quickly escalated into a major disruption. As arguments intensified, traffic came to a standstill, stretching nearly 1 km on the busy stretch. A traffic cop soon arrived to control the situation and attempted to mediate between the woman and the auto driver. However, the woman continued to argue aggressively, worsening the jam before the situation was eventually brought under control. Bengaluru Road Rage: Cab Driver Knocks Down Biker on Flyover in KR Puram After Heated Argument, Police Respond as Video Goes Viral.

Traffic Turmoil Erupts in Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli

Traffic chaos at Bayappanahalli Flyover: Woman drives wrong-way, crashes into auto, then screams, abuses & refuses blame. Cop tries de-escalation, auto driver stands firm—1km jam for ego. Roads need yield signs for pride too. Both Kannadigas, so Olatas stay silent.… pic.twitter.com/ofCe5d0eg8 — ಸನಾತನ (@sanatan_kannada) November 14, 2025

