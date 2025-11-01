A new dashcam video from Bengaluru has reignited concerns over the city’s rising road rage incidents. The footage, recorded near KR Puram, shows a heated altercation between a cab driver and a biker while both vehicles were in motion. Moments later, the cab dangerously swerves, ramming into the two-wheeler and sending the biker and pillion crashing onto the flyover. The driver then reportedly took the biker’s keys and tried to flee. The alarming video, now viral, has drawn widespread outrage, with many demanding stricter action against reckless drivers. Bengaluru Police confirmed they have asked the KR Puram Traffic Police to investigate the matter, stressing the need for better enforcement of traffic discipline to curb such violent road confrontations. Bengaluru: Couple Chases Zepto Delivery Boy, His Friend; Kills 1 by Ramming Car Into Their Bike (Video).

Dashcam Captures Shocking Moment Cab Driver Knocks Down Biker After Argument on Flyover

Today near KR Puram, a cab driver intentionally hit a biker after an argument. The biker & pillion fell on the road. Dash-cam captured everything. I was right behind them & narrowly avoided crashing. Filed a complaint with @blrcitytraffic Ref No: 20251031031426 Video👇 pic.twitter.com/Fg9GFt3Oum — Gurudatt bhat (@safeisland12) October 31, 2025

Adding context: The biker and cab came close while riding, which led to an argument. pic.twitter.com/VmPzYv0Zy8 — Gurudatt bhat (@safeisland12) October 31, 2025

Police Respond to Viral Video

