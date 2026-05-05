Malayalam Actor Santhosh Nair Dies After Road Accident in Pathanamthitta; Wife Injured

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Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair passed away after a tragic road accident in Pathanamthitta. The car he was travelling in collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured. Police said the crash took place around 6.30 AM on May 5, 2026. While undergoing treatment, he suffered a heart attack and could not be saved. His wife, Shubhashree, is currently recovering. Nair began his acting journey with Ithu Njangalude Katha in 1982 and went on to act in over 100 films, taking on a variety of roles. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, he was raised in a family that valued education. His sudden demise has left fans and the Malayalam film industry deeply saddened. RIP Santhosh Nair!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).