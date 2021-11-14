Female journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha were detained by the Tripura police on Sunday for allegedly publishing and broadcasting 'false & fabricated news aimed at disrupting communal harmony.' Several cases have also been registered against the duo.

Tripura Police have registered a number of cases against two female journalists Samriddhi Sakunia & Swarna Jha & detained them for publishing & broadcasting false & fabricated news aimed at disrupting communal harmony: IG (Law and Order) Arindam Nath — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)