Yashasvi Jaiswal had a solid outing in the recently finished India vs South Africa third ODI 2025 where he scored a sensational century to help India win the game. On the next day. his elder brother Tejasvi scored his maiden half-century of his T20 career while playing for Tripura. Uttarakhand were playing Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2025 where Tejasvi played a knock of 51 runs off 37 balls and helped Tripura get to a competitive total. Tejasvi's shots looked similar with his brother Yashasvi. Fans loved his batting and made the video viral on social media. Yashasvi Jaiswal Registers Maiden One-Day International Hundred for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Elder Brother Tejasvi Jaiswal Scores Maiden Half-Century in T20 Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIPURA CRICKET ASSOCIATION (@tripuracricketassociationtca)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)