In an unfortunate incident, a vehicle met with an accident in Tripura today, November 29. According to news agency PTI, one person was killed, and two others were injured as a vehicle with wedding guests rolled down a hill in Dhalai district. A video showing fire brigade officials carrying out a rescue operation has also surfaced online. Further details are awaited. Tripura Accident: Passenger Train Collides With Pick-Up Van Near SK Para Railway Station in Dhalai, Multiple Deaths Suspected (Watch Video).

Vehicle With Wedding Guests Meets With an Accident in Tripura

VIDEO | Tripura: One killed, two injured as vehicle with wedding guests rolls down hill in Dhalai district. Further details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aoZpVoN7hF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)