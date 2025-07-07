BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday, July 7, launched a direct attack on MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the recent targeting of Hindi-speaking people in Mumbai. Weighing in on the controversy surrounding the enforcement of the Marathi language in the city, Nishikant Dubey accused Raj and Uddhav Thackeray of engaging in "cheap politics" ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. He also questioned their selective outrage against the Hindi-speakers. "You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have? If you are courageous enough and beat those who speak Hindi, then you should beat all those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. If you are such a big 'boss', come out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu — tumko patak patak ke maarenge,” Dubey told ANI. He continued, "We all respect Marathi and the people of Maharashtra, who fought for India’s independence.” But he challenged the moral position of the MNS, saying, “The BMC election is due, and hence, Raj and Uddhav are doing cheap politics. If they have courage, they should go to Mahim and beat any Hindi or Urdu-speaking people in front of the Mahim dargah." ‘Rudali’ Speech: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Sharp Swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, ‘Thanks’ MNS Raj Thackeray for Crediting Him in Reuniting 2 Thackeray Cousins.

‘Tumko Patak Patak Ke Maarenge’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey To Raj Thackeray Over Marathi Row

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam | On Raj Thackeray's remark 'beat but don't make a video', BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "...You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have?... If you are courageous enough and beat those who speak Hindi, then you should beat… pic.twitter.com/gRvAjtD0iW — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)