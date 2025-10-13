The Supreme Court on Monday, October 13, ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay’s rally on September 27, which left 41 people dead and many others injured. A three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, was also appointed to monitor the investigation and ensure it is fair and impartial. The top court’s order came in response to petitions challenging the Madras High Court’s October 3 decision to form a Special Investigation Team comprising only Tamil Nadu Police officers. During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the High Court’s process, including the permission granted for the rally and postmortem procedures. The bench, comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria, emphasised the need for an independent inquiry into the tragedy. TVK Vijay Rally Stampede: Supreme Court to Hear Today Plea for Independent Probe Into Karur Stampede.

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court orders a CBI probe into the Karur stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay’s rally on September 27, leaving 41 persons dead and many others injured. A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee to be headed by a… pic.twitter.com/rCufSdSGe5 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

