'Twitter Needs to Stop Beating Around Bush And Comply With Law', Says Centre on Microblogging Site's Statement on New IT Rules:

Twitter’s statement is an attempt to dictate its terms to the world’s largest democracy. Through its actions and deliberate defiance, Twitter seeks to undermine India’s legal system: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology pic.twitter.com/WyGumYToYv — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Twitter needs to stop beating around the bush & comply with laws of the land. Law making &policy formulations is sole prerogative of the sovereign &Twitter is just a social media platform & it has no locus in dictating what should India’s legal policy framework should be: MeitY — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Govt assures that representatives of social media companies incl Twitter are & will always remain safe in India & there is no threat to their personal safety & security. Govt condemns Twitter's statement as baseless, false & an attempt to defame India to hide their follies: MeitY — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)